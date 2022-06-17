English
    India has been able to secure favourable outcome at WTO after many years: Goyal

    Despite a robust worldwide campaign against Indian farmers and fishermen, India was able to get a favourable conclusion at the WTO after many years, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said here on Friday.

    PTI
    June 17, 2022 / 09:31 PM IST
    Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (File Image)

    India has been able to secure a favorable outcome at the WTO after many years, despite a strong global campaign against Indian farmers and fishermen, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said here on Friday.

    He was briefing the media after the conclusion of the 12th ministerial conference — the highest decision-making body of the WTO (World Trade Organisation). Terming the conference as an "outcome oriented" success, Goyal said the Indian delegation, guided constantly by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been 100 per cent successful in portraying before the world the priority issues for India and the developing world.

    "Few countries attempted to create a false campaign, initially on Sunday and Monday, that India is obstinate due to which no progress is being made. The real situation has emerged before us all, the issues raised by India, on which the Prime Minister had asked us to focus upon, now the whole world acknowledges that was the correct agenda and ultimately India played a vital role in arriving at all solutions," he added. He added that it turned the tide of negotiations from full failure, gloom and doom to optimism, enthusiasm and consensus based decision.

    India's efforts to bring members on a table to discuss issues irrespective of the existing geopolitical order has ensured that the world order is not broken, he said. "Today as we return India there is no issue on which we have to be the least concerned, whether it is related to agriculture such as MSP, reinforcing the relevance of the public stockholding programme towards fulfilling the National Food Safety Programme or PM Garib Kalyan Scheme, TRIPS waiver, e-commerce moratorium, response to Covid and fisheries," the minister added.

    Further, he added that there have been no restrictions on fishing that would bind artisanal and traditional fishermen of India in the future. "India has been cent per cent successful; no restrictions or terms have been placed on India or the government, rather we have been successful in introducing checks on illegal fishing, under-reporting or outside regulation," he said.

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Economy #Piyush Goyal #world #WTO
    first published: Jun 17, 2022 09:31 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.