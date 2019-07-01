App
Economy
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 08:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India had driest June in five years, fears for crops

Overall, the monsoon rains were a third lower than average, though in some states including the sugar cane growing northern state of Uttar Pradesh, they were as much as 61 percent lower, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India had its driest June in five years because monsoon rains were delayed, the weather department said, raising fears for crops and the broader economy.

About 55% of India's arable land is rain-fed, and agriculture makes up about 15% of Asia's third largest economy, which is already suffering a slowdown.

If the rains don't improve over the next two to three weeks, India could be facing a crisis that hammers harvests and rural demand, analysts said. Companies that sell everything from tractors to fertilisers to consumer goods to farmers would be vulnerable.

Farmers had planted crops on 14.7 million hectares as on June 28, down almost 10% from the previous year, the farm ministry's data showed.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 08:40 am

tags #Economy #India

