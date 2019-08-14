App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India gets above-average monsoon rains for third straight week: IMD

Overall, India has received 1% more rainfall than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Monsoon rains in India in the week through August 14 were above average for a third straight week, the weather office said, easing concerns of drought, although excessive rainfall flooded many districts in the southern and western parts of the country.

Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth as the agricultural sector forms about 15% of India's $2.5 trillion economy.

India received 45% more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to August 14, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed on Wednesday.

Close

Overall, India has received 1% more rainfall than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

Floods and landslides have killed more than 270 people in India this month, displaced one million and inundated thousands of homes across six states, authorities said on Wednesday after two weeks of heavy monsoon rains.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #India Meteorological Department #monsoon

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.