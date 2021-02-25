English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India GDP: Moody's projects 13.7% growth in FY'22, expects 7% contraction this fiscal

For current fiscal, the US-based rating agency expects the economy to contract 7 percent, lower than its previous estimate of 10.6 percent contraction.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 01:51 PM IST

Moody's on February 25 upped India's growth projection for the next financial year beginning April 1, to 13.7 percent, from 10.8 percent estimated earlier, on the back of normalisation of activity and growing confidence in the market with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine.

For the current fiscal, the US-based rating agency expects the economy to contract 7 percent, lower than its previous estimate of 10.6 percent contraction.

Moody's Investors Service Associate Managing Director (Sovereign Risk) Gene Fang said "our current expectation is that in the current fiscal ending March 2021, the economy would contract 7 percent... We expect a rebound of 13.7 percent growth in the next fiscal on the normalisation of activity and base effects."

The very large rebound incorporates the view that recovery in activity will continue, with the rollout of vaccines and growing confidence in the market that activities are coming back to normal, Fang said in an online conference on India Credit Outlook 2021 organised by Moody's and its India affiliate ICRA.

ICRA Principal Economist Aditi Nayar said it expects 0.3 percent growth in the third quarter (October-December) of current fiscal.

Close

Related stories

ICRA expects Indian economy to contract 7 percent in current fiscal and growth to rebound to 10.5 percent in the next fiscal beginning April 1.

"Recession in India has ended," she said, adding there could be upside to growth in FY''22 if government''s capital expenditure increases, budget announcements are implemented and vaccination drives are carried out.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #growth #India #Moodys
first published: Feb 25, 2021 01:51 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

D-Street Talk | 'Tech issues cannot be completely avoided given the technological environment'

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.