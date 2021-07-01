India fuel consumption picks up in June as lockdowns ease

Prices of petrol and diesel differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Representative image)

India's auto fuel demand picked up in June as economic activity accelerated after the easing of pandemic-related lockdowns, preliminary sales data showed on Thursday.

State-run refiners sold 2.12 million tonnes of gasoline last month, up 29.35% from May and about 5.7% from the year-earlier period.

Sales of gasoil, which accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption and is directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy, rose 18.5% from May to 5.36 million tonnes, but were down 1.84% from June 2020.

Compared to June 2019, demand for gasoline and gasoil last month slipped 10.4% and 18.8%, respectively.

Fuel demand in India would recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year after being hit by a deadly second wave of coronavirus, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

In May, local fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, slumped to its lowest since last August as lockdowns and travel restrictions in several states stalled mobility and muted economic activity.

State-run Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

Below is a table of India' preliminary daily fuel sales data with volumes in million tonnes.

Product June 2021 % chg % chg %chg vs

mth/mth yr/yr June 2019

Gasoline 2.12 29.35 5.66 -10.39

Gasoil 5.36 18.51 -1.84 -18.84

Jet Fuel 0.23 -4.2 9.86 -61.75

Liquefied 2.24 6.44 9.52 26.31

Petroleum Gas