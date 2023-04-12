 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, France discuss progress on India-EU trade pact

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was here to attend India-France Business Summit and CEOs roundtable meet.

Trade ministers of India and France have held discussions related to the ongoing talks for a free trade agreement between India and the European Union, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was here to attend India-France Business Summit and CEOs roundtable meet. He held bilateral meetings with several CEOs and French minister for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht.

"The ministers discussed priority areas related to India - EU FTA (free trade agreement) negotiations where issues related to market access were deliberated," it said.

Goyal also said India is looking to buy 2,000 commercial aircraft in the next 10 years and there is a huge opportunity to make commercial aircraft in India to meet domestic and international demand.