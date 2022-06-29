English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    India forced to ship in gasoline, diesel as shortages flare up

    Gasoline imports rose to about 13,000 barrels a day in the first half of June, a seven-month high, according to Vortexa Ltd. Diesel imports, meanwhile, are set to surge to the highest since February 2020 at about 48,000 barrels a day, tenders by Indian Oil Corp. and Bharat Petroleum Corp., as well as Vortexa figures show.

    Bloomberg
    June 29, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.


    Gasoline imports rose to about 13,000 barrels a day in the first half of June, a seven-month high, according to Vortexa Ltd. Diesel imports, meanwhile, are set to surge to the highest since February 2020 at about 48,000 barrels a day, tenders by Indian Oil Corp. and Bharat Petroleum Corp., as well as Vortexa figures show.


    The rare uptick has been driven by a need to cover local shortfalls even as India has emerged as a top buyer of shunned Russian crude following the invasion of Ukraine, and its refiners go all out to produce fuels. Elevated international product prices have prompted India’s private refiners to boost exports, creating a shortage that state processors are now rushing to address with extra imports.


    The heightened import activity from India is shrinking Asia’s pool of fuel supplies at a time when China, which is also a key shipper of diesel and gasoline, has been cutting back. Planned fuel volumes from China for July have been reduced following refinery maintenance this month, according to industry consultant OilChem.

    India’s rush to buy gasoline and diesel has already driven a surge in regional refining margins for both fuels, according to industry consultancy FGE, which said there have been fuel shortages in the states of Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. The country is expected to keep importing more fuel in the coming months, FGE said in a recent note.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Jun 27, 2022

    Monday, 27th June, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jun 27, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      111
    View more

    Monday, 27th June, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jun 27, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      97
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #diesel #Economy #gasoline #India
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 11:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.