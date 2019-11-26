India-Finland strengthen economic, technology and tourism ties

Timo Harakka, Minister of Employment, Finland, spoke to Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra on the sidelines of his visit to New Delhi and Bengaluru on how Finland and India are looking to strengthen their economic ties. He discusses how Finland wants to enhance trade and investments between both the nations.

Both the countries have already signed an MoU in the tourism sector. Finland has also done tie ups with technology companies like Wipro and Tech Mahindra in 5G/6G space as well. He also discusses Finland's talent acquisition programme and how Finland has great opportunities for Indian students and professionals looking for an international career.