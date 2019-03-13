App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

India far away from being less-cash economy, must address digital payments security issues: Nandan Nilekani

He was addressing the '2019 India Forum of the PCI Security Standards Council' through video conferencing here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India is still very far away from being a less-cash economy and security issues around digital payments system needed to be addressed to make the mode more acceptable, Nandan Nilekani said Wednesday. Nikelani -- who is the chairman of RBI Committee on Digital Payments -- said that in the last couple of years, there has been an expansion of forms of digital payments including cards and there are more retail points accepting cards as well as point of sale (POS) devices.

He was addressing the '2019 India Forum of the PCI Security Standards Council' through video conferencing here.

"We are still a very long way from really getting into a less-cash economy, and the reason for that is, cash as you know is very convenient, anybody accepts cash and there is no transaction cost in cash. We are seeing a secular increase in the number of transactions," he said.

Flagging security-related issues with with regard to digital transactions, Nilekani stressed on making the card payments infrastructure more secure in a bid to compete with cash-based system.

related news

"I think increasing number of transactions, at the same time less security issues, less fraud issues, less disputes... could be what we need to see," Nilekani said in a conversation with Nitin Bhatnagar, India Associate Director at PCI Security Standards Council, through a video session.

He said the real challenge is to reduce the cash in the system and go on more and more towards digital payments and make sure whatever the infrastructure is enabled, it competes with cash in some sense.

"And in fact, in that sense, one of my new roles is the chairman of the RBI committee on deepening payments where we are looking at all these issues. Saying that now we're the country where millions of people have cards and other things, but acceptance is the key, getting people to accept and so on. So, I would say that it's in the early stages, but it's a very exciting time."

Bhatnagar said even as there has been a steady increase in the number of cashless transactions in India, chances of cyber attacks have also increased.

"For all of us working in the digital payments network, the real challenge is to create a robust ecosystem that consumers can trust. While we need innovations to continue our march towards a cashless economy, we cannot afford to fall back on security. As the volume of transactions continues to grow in India, payment data security must be a top priority," he said.

Lance J Johnson, PCI SSC Executive Director, said there are significant advancements and growth happening in payments in India.

"As we work to develop global data security standards that support the future of payments, we need India to be a part of this effort," Johnson said.

The PCI forum also discussed about the Indian fintech landscape which continues to expand as the global payment security market size moves towards reaching $43.76 billion by 2025.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 09:28 pm

tags #Business #Digital Payments #Economy #India #Nandan Nilekani

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Turncoats, Former MPs Who Can Hurt SP-BSP Alliance Find Place in Congr ...

India vs Australia | More or Less Sorted For World Cup Except For One ...

No Dialogue with Pakistan Before Action on Terror Outfits, Says Sushma ...

In Pics | India vs Australia, Fifth ODI at Delhi

India vs Australia | Twitter Left Stunned As India Suffer Series Loss ...

Andhra Pradesh Elections in First Phase Only to Push Me into a Crisis: ...

Cong Fields Ex-BJP Man Nana Patole to Take on Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur; ...

India vs Australia | Narain: Jadeja Puts Hand up For World Cup Inclusi ...

India, Pakistan to Hold First Meeting on Kartarpur Corridor Tomorrow

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

In Gandhinagar, Priyanka Gandhi re-frames idea of patriotism and gives ...

US college admissions scandal exposes dark side of how America's rich ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look to break the mould aga ...

Modi, the Eros Now web series will release during the general election ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Australia be ...

Morgan Freeman joins the cast of The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

After PM Modi’s request, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar among stars urging ...

Bumro from Notebook: Zaheer Iqbal shows off his dance moves and impres ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.