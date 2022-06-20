India faces challenge in managing fiscal deficit and sustaining growth, finance ministry says

India faces multiple near-term challenges like managing its fiscal deficit, sustaining economic growth, reining in inflation and containing the current account deficit while maintaining a fair value of its currency, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic report on June 20.

“Many countries around the world, including and especially developed countries, face similar challenges. India is relatively better placed to weather these challenges because of its financial sector stability and its vaccination success in enabling the economy to open up,” the ministry said.

The challenges need to be managed carefully without sacrificing the hard-earned macroeconomic stability, the finance ministry added.

India’s fiscal deficit ballooned in the wake of the pandemic as revenues nosedived while spending was boosted on health and welfare measures.

While the budget gap for FY22 came in at 6.7 percent of the gross domestic product, lower than the revised target of 6.9 percent, economists expect the fiscal deficit for FY23 may exceed the target of 6.4 percent by as much as 50 basis points.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to boost the economy’s potential growth through reforms and spending on infrastructure.

However, volatile global geopolitical, economic and financial conditions threaten to drag growth. India and many parts of the world are also facing the challenge of elevated inflation as crude and commodities have surged and supply chain issues remain.

With government revenues likely to take a hit following cuts in taxes on diesel and petrol, an upside risk to the budgeted level of gross fiscal deficit has emerged, it added.

“Increase in the fiscal deficit may cause the current account deficit to widen, compounding the effect of costlier imports, and weaken the value of the rupee thereby further aggravating external imbalances, creating the risk (admittedly low, at this time) of a cycle of wider deficits and a weaker currency,” it added.

The rationalisation of non-capex expenditure has become critical, not only for protecting growth supportive capex but also for avoiding fiscal slippages, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, depreciation risk to the rupee remains as long as net foreign portfolio investor outflows continue in response to the quantitative tightening in advanced economies as they wage a prolonged battle to calm inflation, it added.

Indian financial markets have tanked in recent weeks amid concerns over growth and inflation, and tracking global markets. Meanwhile, the rupee has hit record lows against the dollar, while bond yields have shot up.