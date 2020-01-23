India faces a talent shortage of 63 percent, says ManpowerGroup report

India faces a talent shortage of 63 percent, higher than the global average, according to a new research report. The ManpowerGroup's research report on Talent Shortage 2020 shows that globally 54 percent reported talent shortages almost doubled as compared to a decade ago.

ManpowerGroup surveyed 14,000 individuals across 15 countries to understand what attracts them to an organization, what keeps them there and how that varies by geography, gender and at different stages of their career.

The report says that, while 73 percent of workers like their jobs, 50 percent of people between 18-24 years are interested in finding a new one. The number is even higher for those between 25-34 years (60 percent).

According to the report, the top-ten most in-demand roles in 2019 are trending year over year. These include sales representatives, cybersecurity experts, nurses, teachers, skilled traders, hotel workers and mechanical engineers among others.

The report said that 80 percent of them were also in short supply in 2018 in India. Healthcare professionals in the top ten reflecting an aging population.

“To overcome talent shortage in the future, employers must put people first, invest in building and nurturing talent enabling individuals to reach their potential holistically. Rewarding productivity over presentism and driving a culture of learnability, providing assessment-based training programs will help employers attract and engage workers, retain in-demand and diverse talent and build a trusting relationship,” said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director of ManpowerGroup India.

Apart from talent shortage, the report has also looked at what workers across age-groups are looking for.

Both women and men want flexibility, career enhancement, more pay and skill development. They understand they have a career ultra-marathon ahead of them and want to achieve a one life balance for the long run. For women though, to pursue challenging work, it must come with flexibility.

Similarly, people aged 18-24 years are ambitious, hungry for cash and career development, yet already, women and men have differing desires.

Women rank pay higher than their next priority — work environment — while men say skills and career matter more than pay. As more college-educated women than men enter the workforce for the first time after decades of unequal pay, women know their rights and money matters.

For older employees (aged 35-54 years), flexible work is sought. The report said that men prioritise flexibility more than women. Men want a flexible ‘start and finish’ to their day, the ability to work remotely some, not all of the time and they want their share of parental leave.

When it comes to boomers (aged 55-64 years), female boomers are more attracted to challenging work over pay. Male boomers continue to look for career growth and more pay as well.