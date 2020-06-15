App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

India exports fall 36.47% in May, trade deficit narrows to $3.15 billion

Trade deficit stood at $9.91 billion during the two months of the current fiscal.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Contracting for the third straight month, India's exports declined 36.47 percent in May to $19.05 billion, mainly on account of drop in shipments by key sectors such as petroleum, textiles, engineering, gems and jewellery. Imports too plunged 51 percent to $22.2 billion in May, leaving a trade deficit of $3.15 billion, compared to $15.36 billion in the same month previous year, according to the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

During April-May 2020, the exports fell 47.54 percent to $29.41 billion, while imports shrank by 5.67 percent to $39.32 billion.

Trade deficit stood at $9.91 billion during the two months of the current fiscal.

Close

Oil imports stood at $3.49 billion in May - 71.98 percent lower compared to $12.44 billion in the same month last year.

related news

Gold imports in May dipped 98.4 percent to $76.31 million.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #trade deficit

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Wall Street tumbles at open on fear over fresh coronavirus cases

Wall Street tumbles at open on fear over fresh coronavirus cases

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Kejriwal says 'no lockdown in Delhi'; Amit Shah claims testing will be doubled in capital

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Kejriwal says 'no lockdown in Delhi'; Amit Shah claims testing will be doubled in capital

COVID-19 impact | Computex 2020 is officially cancelled and will return in 2021

COVID-19 impact | Computex 2020 is officially cancelled and will return in 2021

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.