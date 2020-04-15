App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

India exports dip by 34.57% in March; total shipment at $314 billion in 2019-20

Imports in March dipped by 28.72 percent to $31.16 billion. It contracted by 9.12 percent to $467.19 billion in 2019-20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India's exports dipped by 34.57 percent to $21.41 billion in March, while it declined by 4.78 percent to $314.31 billion for 2019-20. Trade deficit narrowed to $9.76 billion in march this year from $11 billion in the same month last year. It was $152.88 billion in April-March 2019-20 compared to $184 billion in the previous fiscal.

"The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders," the commerce ministry said in statement.

Imports in March dipped by 28.72 percent to $31.16 billion. It contracted by 9.12 percent to $467.19 billion in 2019-20.

India's overall exports, including goods and services combined, in April-March 2019-20 are estimated to be at $528.45 billion, showing a negative growth of 1.36 percent over the same period last year, it said.

related news

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

