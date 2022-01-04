MARKET NEWS

India expects exports to hit $400 billion in 2021/22: Piyush Goyal

India’s exports in the April-December period came to about $300 billion, Goyal said.

Reuters
January 04, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

India expects to achieve its export target of $400 billion in the current fiscal year that runs through March, the country’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

India’s exports in the April-December period came to about $300 billion, Goyal said.
Tags: #Economy #Exports #India #Piyush Goyal
first published: Jan 4, 2022 07:55 am

