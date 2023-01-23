 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India expected to cut gold import duty to sideline smugglers - sources

Reuters
Jan 23, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

A cut in the import duty by the world’s second-biggest consumer could lift retail sales by making gold cheaper ahead of peak demand season and support global prices.

India is expected to slash the import duty on gold to undercut smugglers who have been offering hefty discounts as illicit imports boom after COVID-19, denting the market share of banks and refiners, government and industry officials told Reuters.

A cut in the import duty by the world’s second-biggest consumer could lift retail sales by making gold cheaper ahead of peak demand season and support global prices. It could also revive operations of domestic gold refineries, who have seen their business wither over the past two months as they are unable to compete with grey-market operators.

"The government is aware of problems created by the higher duty structure and they will be fixed soon,” said one government official, who declined to be identified, in response to a question about the possibility of a cut in the import duty.

Grey market operators, who smuggle gold in from overseas and sell it for cash to avoid duties, got a boost in July when the government raised the basic import duty on gold to 12.5% from 7.5% to bring down the trade deficit and support the rupee.