India expected to attract $100 billion FDI in 2022-23: PHD Chamber

India is expected to attract $100 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2022-23 on the back of economic reforms and ease of doing business in recent years, industry chamber PHDCCI said on Thursday.
It also said the current financial year is expected to attain a GDP growth of more than 8 per cent.
However, the inflation scenario has been stoked by rising international commodity prices, particularly of crude oil, it said.
"India is expected to attract a $100 billion FDI inflow in 2022-23 supported by various ground touching economic reforms and significant ease of doing business in recent years,” the chamber said.
It has suggested a ten-pronged strategy to strengthen the economic growth and achieve the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy in next five years.
