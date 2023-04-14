 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India-EU trade pact to promote economic ties: CII

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

Vice President CII and Chairman and Managing Director, ITC Ltd, Sanjiv Puri, emphasised that signing of India-EU free trade agreement could be a catalyst for further enhancing India-Italy relationship, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Signing of free trade agreement between India and the European Union would help promote economic ties between the region and New Delhi.

He was speaking at the CEOs Business Interactive session organised here in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Confindustria on April 13.

He was accompanying commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal here.