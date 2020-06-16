India drops out of Kearney's 2020 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index

After coming in at 16th spot in 2019, India has dropped out of Kearney's 2020 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index. It stood at the 11th, 8th and 9th spots on the 25-country index in 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

The United States has retained the top spot on the index for the eighth year in a row. The report published by global consultancy firm AT Kearney notes that "this year marks the second time in the 22-year history of the Index—and the second consecutive year— in which developed markets hold all of the top five spots" and also account for 22 of the 25 spots on the index.

China, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates are the only emerging markets that have made it on to the index this year.

"European developed markets hold steady at 14 spots, while Asia Pacific developed markets drop from eight spots last year to seven spots this year," the report added.

The Kearney FDI Confidence Index is an annual survey of global business executives that ranks the markets likely to attract the most investment in the next three years. The first report was released in 1998.

In 2019-20, foreign direct investment (FDI) in India rose by 13 percent to a record of $49.97 billion, the sharpest pace in the last four financial years, going by official data.