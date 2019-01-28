India dethrones Japan as second top steel producer: World Steel Association

India has replaced Japan as world's second largest steel producing country, while China is the largest producer of crude steel accounting for more than 51 percent of production, according to World Steel Association (worldsteel).

The global steel body in its latest report noted that China's crude steel output jumped 6.6 percent to 928.3 million tonnes (MT) in 2018 from 870.9 MT in 2017. China's share increased from 50.3 percent in 2017 to 51.3 percent in 2018.

"India's crude steel production in 2018 was at 106.5 MT, up by 4.9 percent from 101.5 MT in 2017, meaning India has replaced Japan as the world's second largest steel producing country. Japan produced 104.3 MT in 2018, down 0.3 percent compared to 2017," worldsteel said.

Global crude steel production reached 1,808.6 MT for the year 2018 from 1,729.8 MT in 2017, a rise of 4.6 percent, it said.

Others in the top 10 steel producing countries include the United States, at the 4th position as the country produced 86.7 MT of crude steel in 2018, South Korea (72.5 MT, 5th place), Russia (71.7 MT, 6th), Germany (42.4 MT, 7th), Turkey (37.3 MT, 8th), Brazil (34.7 MT, 9th) and Iran (25 MT, 10th).

Among other countries, Italy produced 24.5 MT of crude steel in 2018, France (15.4 MT) and Spain (14.3 MT), Ukraine (21.1 MT).