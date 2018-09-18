App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India delays imposition of retaliatory tariffs on US goods till November 2

Trade differences between India and the United States have risen since President Donald Trump took office, but India's decision to further delay comes as the two countries negotiate a package to remove trade frictions over a range of items.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India has delayed the implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to November 2, according to a government order that put off for a second time retaliatory action against US import tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Trade differences between India and the United States have risen since President Donald Trump took office, but India's decision to further delay comes as the two countries negotiate a package to remove trade frictions over a range of items.

Moneycontrol had first reported about this development on Monday.

Also Read: Trade wars: India likely to push back retaliatory tariffs on US products by 45 days

related news

Angered by Washington's refusal to exempt it from new steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi decided in June to raise the import tax from August 4 on some US products, including almonds, walnuts and apples. The Indian government later delayed imposing the tax until September 18, but with negotiations ongoing it has decided to postpone again.

Earlier this month India and the United States signed an accord on secure military communication. The agreement had been stalled for years because of India's concerns that it would open up its communications network to the US military.

Separately, Trump escalated his trade war with China on Monday, imposing 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 10:30 am

tags #Business #Economy #India #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.