India December quarter GDP growth stronger than data suggests: Economists

Reuters
Mar 01, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

India's GDP grew 4.4% in October-December, down from 6.3% in July-September, and below the 4.6% forecast in a Reuters poll.

The apparent slowdown in India's GDP growth in the October-December quarter has been driven to a large extent by revisions to past data, economists said, adding that the growth is evolving on expected lines and may not sway the central bank to pause rate hikes.

The growth for 2021/22 was raised to 9.1% from 8.7% earlier as part of a regular schedule of revisions. Meanwhile, the contraction in GDP in 2020/21 was revised to 5.7% from an estimated drop of 6.6% previously.

These revisions led to a higher base on which growth for the October-December quarter was measured. Barring a revision, the GDP growth in the third quarter would have been 5.1%