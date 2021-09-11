MARKET NEWS

India cuts import taxes on vegetable oils to calm prices

India fulfils more than two-thirds of its edible oil demand through imports and has been struggling to contain a rally in local oil prices for the last few months.

Reuters
September 11, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST

India has cut base import taxes on palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil, a government order showed, as the world's biggest vegetable oil buyer tries to cool near-record price rises.

The reduction in taxes could bring down prices of the edible oils in India and boost consumption, effectively increasing overseas buying by the south Asian country.

The base import tax on crude palm oil has been slashed to 2.5 percent from 10 percent, while the tax on crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil has been reduced to 2.5 percent from 7.5 percent, the government said in a notification late on Friday. The base import tax on refined grades of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil cut to 32.5 percent from 37.5 percent.

After the cuts, crude palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil imports will be subject to a 24.75 percent tax in total, including a 2.5 percent base import duty and other taxes, while refined grades of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil would carry a 35.75 percent tax in total.

India fulfils more than two-thirds of its edible oil demand through imports and has been struggling to contain a rally in local oil prices for the last few months.

The country imports palm oil mainly from top producers Indonesia and Malaysia, while other oils, such as soy and sunflower, come from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.
