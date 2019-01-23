App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India cuts coffee output estimate by 16% as heavy rains trim yield

India, which is famous as a tea producer, is also the world's No. 6 coffee grower, mainly churning out the robusta beans used to make instant coffee. It also produces some of the more expensive arabica variety.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India is likely to produce 319,500 tonnes of coffee in 2018/19, down nearly 16 percent from the previous estimate, after heavy rainfall hit yields in the top two growing states, the state-run Coffee Board said on Wednesday.

India, which is famous as a tea producer, is also the world's No. 6 coffee grower, mainly churning out the robusta beans used to make instant coffee. It also produces some of the more expensive arabica variety.

The country had been expected to harvest a record crop of 380,000 tonnes, but heavy rainfall in Karnataka and Kerala - the top two producing states - hit plantations in July and August 2018, the board said in a statement.

India is likely to produce 224,500 tonnes of robusta in the marketing year ending on Sept. 30, down 17 percent from the previous estimate, the board said.

Arabica output is expected to fall 13.6 percent from the previous forecast to 95,000 tonnes, it added.

The country's coffee exports could drop 8 percent to 230,000 tonnes in 2019 due to lower production, the head of an industry body said in October.

India exports three-quarters of its production. Italy, Germany and Belgium are the main buyers of India's crop, paying a premium over global prices.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #coffee #Economy #heavy rains #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.