    India cuts base import price of palm oil; raises soyoil price

    The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

    Reuters
    June 01, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST

    India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, while raising the price of crude soyoil, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday.

    India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, last week allowed duty free imports 2 million tonnes of soyoil.

    Commodity New price in $ Old price in $

    Crude palm oil 1,625 1,703

    RBD palm oil 1,733 1,765

    RBD palmolein 1,744 1,771

    Crude soya oil 1,866 1,827

    Gold 597 592

    Silver 721 687

    Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.
    Tags: #Economy #import #India #palm oil #soyoil
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 06:55 am
