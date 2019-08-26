App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India could review long-term LNG contract prices, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan said India is investing up to 5 trillion rupees ($70 billion) to boost its natural gas sector, including city gas distribution projects, setting up LNG liquefaction facilities and natural gas exploration.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India will look at reviewing the pricing of its long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) deals at an "appropriate time" due to a fall in spot prices, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on August 26.

"We will look at reviewing long-term LNG contracts," Pradhan said at a natural gas event in New Delhi.

The spot price of imported LNG into Japan, one of world's biggest importers of the super-cooled fuel, has more than halved in the last year.

Close

This has led buyers in Japan and China to request delays in term cargoes, while many other countries are considering lifting lower term volumes, experts have said.

related news

"Long-term contracts are supposed to be honoured. We will look at an appropriate time (to review). In the past also we had renegotiated the deals," Pradhan said.

India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG Ltd said earlier this month that it would consider renegotiating its long-term LNG supply deals if spot prices remained weak for a prolonged period.

"We have to be sensitive to the international market. If spot prices continue to be low for 2-3 years then you don't have much of a choice, and there would be a case to look at renegotiation," Prabhat Singh, Petronet's managing director, told Reuters.

Pradhan said India is investing up to 5 trillion rupees ($70 billion) to boost its natural gas sector, including city gas distribution projects, setting up LNG liquefaction facilities and natural gas exploration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to raise the share of natural gas in the country's overall energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6.2%.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.