Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 10:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Consensus submits report on cost-benefit analysis to NITI Aayog

The focus of the presentation was on how this approach and method could be replicated across other states.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India Consensus, a partnership between Tata Trusts and Copenhagen Consensus, which undertook more than 160 cost-benefit analyses across all main policy areas in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan presented its findings to NITI Aayog today.

The presentation on evidence-based policy prioritisation model was chaired by NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar, a statement said. It was attended by chief secretaries, additional chief secretaries dealing with the planning department of 32 states and union territories, joint secretaries from 14 ministries, senior officers from NITI Aayog, eminent economists and researchers.

The focus of the presentation was on how this approach and method could be replicated across other states, the statement said. The India Consensus project started a year ago with two pilot states. It identified more than 1,200 interventions in Rajasthan and almost 1,000 interventions in Andhra Pradesh. Almost 160 cost benefit studies were conducted in both states covering all major sectors.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 10:42 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #Economy #NITI Ayog #Rajasthan

