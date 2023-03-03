 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India commercial paper rates may rise further as liquidity dries up: Analysts

Reuters
Mar 03, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Short-term rates, which have been edging higher since the Reserve Bank of India started raising rates last year, have already hit their highest level in over four years because the liquidity deficit in the banking system is seen widening and the government has stepped up borrowing via treasury bills at the end of the financial year.

Paper

Indian companies may have to spend more to raise short-term funds via commercial papers as liquidity tightens further and government borrowings of similar tenure increase, analysts said.

Short-term rates, which have been edging higher since the Reserve Bank of India started raising rates last year, have already hit their highest level in over four years because the liquidity deficit in the banking system is seen widening and the government has stepped up borrowing via treasury bills at the end of the financial year.

Earlier this week, state-run financial institution NABARD raised three-month funds at 7.65%, which was over 40 basis points higher than what it paid for a similar paper a month ago.

Shadow lenders Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Finance and Tata Capital Financial, which are regular issuers, paid 7.84%-7.90% for a three-month paper, up 20-30 bps in the last two weeks. These rates are at the highest level since October-November 2018.