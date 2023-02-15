 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India cereal inflation broad-based and worrying despite data discord: Economists

Reuters
Feb 15, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

Inflation in the cereals category hit 16.12% in January compared to 13.79% in December, according to data released on Monday. Alongside cereals, rising prices of protein items like milk, eggs and meat pushed up food and beverages inflation to 6.2% in January from 4.6% a month ago.

The soaring prices of cereals such as wheat and rice are a concern for the Indian economy even though the latest set of inflation data may overstate the extent of the increase, economists said.

Overall inflation rose to a three-month high of 6.52%, above the central bank's comfort band of 2%-6%, raising the prospects of further interest rate hikes.

Besides their effect on rates, elevated food prices will be a burden in India's rural areas, where disposable income is low and wage hikes have not kept pace with the rise in inflation.