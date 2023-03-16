 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India central bank may let rupee weaken past 83 per dollar amid global banking turmoil, analysts say

Mar 16, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

The rupee declined to 82.80 to the U.S. dollar on Thursday, its lowest in about two weeks.

Representative Image

The ongoing turbulence in the United States and European banking sector may make the Reserve Bank of India more willing to let the rupee weaken below a key psychological level, analysts said on Thursday.

The RBI has, on multiple occasions, intervened to protect the rupee from 83 levels over the last several weeks, holding the currency in a tight band.

”Its clear to us that the RBI will not defend the rupee at 83 or any other level if there is a severe, broad episode of risk off,” the head of trading at a private sector bank said.