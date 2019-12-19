App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2019 03:33 PM IST

India can't become $5 trillion economy if villages are ignored: Union Minister

Speaking at National Awards Distribution function to honour outstanding work in the rural development schemes across the country, Tomar said every village needs to have all the basic facilities equipped with modern technology, just like the cities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The dream of India becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy cannot be achieved if the villages in the country are ignored, Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said here on Thursday.

First Published on Dec 19, 2019 03:25 pm

#Economy #India #Narendra Singh Tomar

