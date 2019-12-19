India can't become $5 trillion economy if villages are ignored: Union Minister

Speaking at National Awards Distribution function to honour outstanding work in the rural development schemes across the country, Tomar said every village needs to have all the basic facilities equipped with modern technology, just like the cities.
First Published on Dec 19, 2019 03:25 pm