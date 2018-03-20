App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 20, 2018 10:34 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

India can achieve a growth rate of 10%: Raghuram Rajan

'India can achieve a growth rate of 10%’, that is the word coming in from Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan. In an exclusive conversation with CNBC from the side-lines of the 21st Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong, Rajan adds some key reforms are needed to accelerate India's Growth Rate. He also spoke about the risks to the US economy and what should it do about its fiscal deficit.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

tags #Economy

