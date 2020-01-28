App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

India begins dumping probe into chemical imported from China

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd has filed an application before the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for anti-dumping investigation on imports of Aniline originating in or exported from China.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India has initiated a probe into an alleged dumping of a chemical used in dyes and pharma industries from China following a complaint from a domestic player.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd has filed an application before the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for anti-dumping investigation on imports of Aniline originating in or exported from China.

According to a notification of the DGTR, it has found evidence of dumping of the chemical from China.

"The authority, hereby, initiates an investigation to determine the existence, degree and effect of any alleged dumping in respect of the product under consideration," it has said.

If established that dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the directorate would recommend imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of the chemical from the neighbouring country.

Aniline is also known as Aniline Oil. It is an essential for vital industries such as drugs, pharmaceuticals, dyes and dye intermediates.

Imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a- vis foreign producers and exporters.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 02:15 pm

tags #chemical #China #Economy #import #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.