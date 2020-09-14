172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|india-bans-onion-exports-as-prices-treble-in-a-month-5839021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last 2 days left! Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro @ Re. 1 per day and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 09:09 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India bans onion exports as prices treble in a month

The export of all varieties of onion was prohibited with the immediate effect, the government said.

Reuters
File image
File image

India on September 14 prohibited exports of onion, the government said in a notification, as prices trebled in a month after excessive rainfall hit crops in southern states.

The export of all varieties of onion was prohibited with the immediate effect, the government said.

India is the world's biggest exporter of onions, a staple of South Asian cooking. Countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia and Sri Lanka rely on Indian shipments.

Close

Wholesale prices in India's largest onion trading hub, Lasalgaon in the western state of Maharashtra, have nearly trebled in a month to 30,000 rupees ($408.52) per tonne.

Excessive rainfall in India's southern states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh has damaged summer-sown crop and delayed harvesting in other states, said Ajit Shah, president of the Mumbai-based Onion Exporters' Association.

 
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 09:08 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #onion

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.