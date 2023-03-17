 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India banking liquidity to tighten as long-term repos mature

Reuters
Mar 17, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

India's banking system liquidity is likely to tighten further on a more persistent basis with upcoming tax outflows and maturing repurchase agreements with the central bank, analysts said.

"As we progress into FY24, we expect liquidity deficit conditions to become more persistent on our expectation of a mild BoP (balance of payment) deficit and usual currency leakage seen during the year," Gaura Sen Gupta, economist with IDFC First Bank, said.

Banking system liquidity deficit widened to 1.11 trillion rupees ($13.46 billion) after advance tax payments, its highest since April 2019 and will rise further after outflow towards Goods and Service Taxes next week.

"I do not see liquidity turning into any meaningful surplus unless there is a lot of dollar inflow and the RBI tries to defend. But as a base case, I expect it to remain on the tighter side," said Ashhish Vaidya, managing director and head of treasury & markets at DBS Bank India.