India, Bangladesh must take steps to further economic ties: Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday stressed on bettering Indo-Bangladesh relationship and said the two culturally bonded nations should take initiatives together for closer economic ties.

Addressing the inaugural session of an Indo-Bangla dialogue organized by Agartala Press Club here today, Deb said both India and Bangladesh are led by development-oriented governments.

Indias relationship with Bangladesh is civilisational and relation on political, cultural and economic fronts is going on for a long time. Both nations are developing. We might be different nations but India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, even Indonesia have more or less similar cultures. We are united by this similar culture, he said.

Md Iqbal Sobhan Choudhury, Media Advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Parliamentarian Obaidur Muktadir Choudhury, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Atiur Rahman, members of different chamber of commerce from Bangladesh and mediapersons from both countries participated in the event.

Feb said,Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman, who took the main role in giving birth to sovereign Bangladesh in 1971, was a good friend of India.

I feel proud of the legacy of February 21, which went on to form the Liberation War. Language activists protested against the decision of Pakistani rulers of imposing Urdu language in 1952 and Pak forces gunned them down in the streets of Dhaka, he added.

Appreciating the role of Sheikh Mujibs daughter and incumbent Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Deb said she has been leading Bangladesh with zero tolerance to corruption.

He said since the BJP formed the government in Tripura, he has tried to increase trade between Tripura and Bangladesh.

The path has smoothened a lot and many restrictions were relaxed. If goods come directly from Bangladesh to Agartala without the hassles of loading and unloading midway, price of commodities will come down, he said.

He said the ongoing Indo-Bangla connectivity projects including a bridge on River Feni in South Tripura, Agartala-Akhaura rail project can make Tripura a gateway to Northeast India since it is the only state which is just 66 km away from Chittagong port.

Feni bridge, which would connect Tripuras south district directly with Chittagong Port, is expected to be completed by December, 2019.