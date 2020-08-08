172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|india-attracts-22-billion-fdi-during-covid-19-amitabh-kant-5666431.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

India attracts $22 billion FDI during COVID-19: Amitabh Kant

Kant further said that almost 90 percent plus of the $22 billion foreign direct investment in India during the pandemic came through the automatic route.

PTI

India's FDI regime is the most liberal in the world, and even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has attracted over $22 billion worth of direct investments, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on August 8.

Kant further said that almost 90 percent plus of the $22 billion foreign direct investment in India during the pandemic came through the automatic route.

"Our FDI regime is the most liberal in the world. We have continued to attract huge amount of investments. During the pandemic itself, India attracted over 22 billion worth of direct investments into India," he said at CII's 'India@75' virtual event.

Close

Kant pointed out that India has jumped up about 79 positions in the World Bank's ease of doing business. "Our hope is that this year we will get into top 50," he said.

The Niti Aayog CEO said that if India wants to transform then it needs a programme like aspirational district programme.

Aspirational districts programme, launched in January 2018, aims to transform 112 districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development.
First Published on Aug 8, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #Amitabh Kant #Business #coronavirus #Economy #FDI #NITI Aayog

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.