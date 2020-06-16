App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 07:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India asks oil and gas producers to use more local steel in infrastructure

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, plans to invest about $160 billion by 2025-26 in expanding refining capacity, building gas infrastructure and ramping up exploration and production.

Reuters
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India has asked domestic oil and gas companies to raise the share of domestically manufactured steel they use in future infrastructure projects worth billions of dollars to cut its dependence on imports, boost the economy and create jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is pushing for local manufacturing to resuscitate the economy, which is likely to contract by about 5 percent this fiscal year.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, plans to invest about $160 billion by 2025-26 in expanding refining capacity, building gas infrastructure and ramping up exploration and production.

Close

Federal Minister for Steel and Oil Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday urged officials from the two sectors to prepare a roadmap to boost the oil and gas industry's share of domestic steel consumption.

related news

State-run Engineers India Ltd anticipates India's oil and gas sector will consume 50 million tonnes of steel in next 15 years.

The country is the world's second-biggest producer of the metal but relies on costly overseas purchases for some high-end products.

"Domestic players should rise to the occasion so that cost does not escalate in our efforts to promote localization of the supply chain," Pradhan said in a webinar.

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top crude oil refiner, said on Tuesday it aims to procure 161.5 billion rupees ($2.1 billion) worth of local steel in the next three years to expand refining capacity and build gas infrastructure.

The company plans to procure 400,000 tonnes of steel, plus 5,500 tonnes of plates for tank maintenance, Chairman Sanjiv Singh said. However, he said it has to import some varieties of steel that local firms rarely make at competitive rates.

Steel Authority of India Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said while the cost of producing specialised grades was higher, economies of scale meant that a rise in orders would bring it down.

"We can develop any kind of steel," he said.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 07:04 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Indian Oil Corp #Narendra Modi #steel

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

SC says COVID-19 situation is not improving in the country, it's getting worse

SC says COVID-19 situation is not improving in the country, it's getting worse

China's COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in human trials: CNBG

China's COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in human trials: CNBG

AB Volvo to cut white-collar workforce by 4,100 jobs as pandemic weighs

AB Volvo to cut white-collar workforce by 4,100 jobs as pandemic weighs

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.