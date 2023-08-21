India, ASEAN to begin review of FTA in goods, conclude it by 2025

The main agenda of this year’s meeting was the timely review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement.

India and the 10-nation bloc Asean on August 21 decided to begin the review of the existing free trade agreement (FTA) in goods.

The two regions have together agreed to follow a quarterly schedule of negotiations and conclude the review in 2025, as per a statement issued by the commerce ministry. The issue was discussed on the sidelines of the twentieth AEM (Asean Economic Ministers)-India Consultation meeting, held at Semarang in Indonesia.

According to a joint media statement, the meeting welcomed the progress of the review of the Asean-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA). It also endorsed the term of reference of the AITIGA Joint Committee, the Work Plan of the review negotiations and the negotiating structure.

Both sides identified resilient supply chains, food security, energy security, health and financial stability as priority areas of cooperation. The consultation was co-chaired by Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan and Additional Secretary in India's Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal.

The review of the AITIGA was a long-standing demand of Indian businesses and the early commencement of the review would help in making the FTA trade facilitative and mutually beneficial, as per the statement by the commerce ministry. The FTA had come into effect on January 1, 2010.

Only recently on July 27, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had described the FTA 'most ill-conceived' and unfair to the domestic industry. “The ASEAN agreement is an extremely unfair deal for Indian industry. While India opened its markets to Japan and Korea under FTAs, they did not reciprocate by allowing Indian exports to their countries,” he had said.

“India and ASEAN registered a bilateral trade of $131.5 billion in 2022-23. The trade with ASEAN accounted for 11.3 percent of India’s global trade in 2022-23,” the joint statement has noted.

India's exports to ASEAN increased in 2022-23 to $44 billion, from $42.32 billion in 2021-22. However, imports from ASEAN also increased in 2022-23 to $87.57 billion, from $68 billion in 2021-22. As a result, the trade deficit between India and ASEAN widened to $43.57 billion in 2022-23, from $25.76 billion in 2021-22.

Members of the Asean include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.