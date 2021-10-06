India and US working to set up secure supply chains for critical items, says Wendy Sherman

Wendy Sherman, the second highest ranking foreign affairs official in the Biden administration, will be on a two-day tour to India. (Source: Reuters)

India and the US are actively working together to build more secure supply chains so that the shortages seen during the Covid-19 pandemic are not repeated again, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has said.

Speaking at the India Ideas Summit, organised by United States India Business Council, Sherman said both countries are working to ensure that supplies of critical items such as medicines, medical supplies, semiconductors and critical minerals don't stop in the future.

"Covid-19 revealed a lot about our global economy, including how very vulnerable our global supply chains are to shock," Sherman said on October 6. She added that the issue will be in focus in the fourth Indo-Pacific Business Forum being hosted by both nations later this month.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, India's long-standing plan to drastically reduce its dependence on imports — from China as well as elsewhere — has gone into overdrive. After incidents of violence along the India-China border in Ladakh, the government has given its green signal to place tighter restrictions on the import of 371 items — from toys and plastic goods to sports items and furniture — which contribute about $127 billion to the annual import bill.

Sherman and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla jointly addressed the summit, and underscored that the shipments of medicines from India to the United States during the first wave of Covid-19, and medical items from the US to India during the second wave, were instances that deepened the comprehensive relations with each other. Shringla said India sent liquid medical oxygen to Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam and neighbouring countries.

Bilateral meeting

The second-highest-ranking foreign affairs official in the Biden administration, Sherman is currently on a two-day tour to India. Moneycontrol had reported how her visit will be crucial in setting the agenda for the upcoming 2+2 talks later in November between the US and India.

Shringla said the meeting with Sherman earlier in the day covered issues of interest to us, from a bilateral, regional and multilateral perspective. "Deputy Secretary Sherman's visit to India gave us the opportunity to review the Prime Minister's recent visit to the United States," he noted.

Shringla also pointed out that both nations are set to hold a series of high-level engagements in the coming days. "On the bilateral front, we are looking forward to the Defence Policy Group, Trade Policy Forum, Economic and Financial Partnership Dialogue, Dialogues on Terrorism and Counter Terrorism and the 2+2 Ministerial," Shringla said.

Chinese question

Sherman said both nations being part of the Quad partnership, is a continuation of both coming together due to 'shared democratic values', and reaffirming their partnerships over several past years.

"We will compete vigorously with China where we must. We will cooperate with China, where it's in our interest to do so. I'm sure the same is true for India. But we will challenge China, where it undermines our interests and the interests of our allies or threatens the rules-based international order. I think we and India are alike in that regard," Sherman stressed.