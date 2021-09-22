India, UAE formally begin negotiations on economic partnership deal

Representative Image

India and the UAE have officially begun negotiations on a mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Both sides hope to end talks by the end December 2021, a deadline so tight that it is unprecedented.

This was announced at a joint press briefing by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his UAE counterpart Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

India's relation with the UAE has grown. "We have just concluded negotiations. The first round of CEPA negotiations will be held tomorrow and the day after in Delhi," Goyal said.

"We hope to sign a formal agreement in the early part of 2022," the minister added. An aggressive agenda has been drawn up by both sides.

This will be an early harvest component of a longer trade and economic deal. "It's important for both sides to focus on items which will have a quick impact. Logically for India, textiles, gems and jewellery and other items will be important," Goyal said.

Food, medical sector, financial sector, digital trade and space are among the sectors being eyed by the UAE.

"The relation is built on a friendship of 50 years. We believe the CEPA is a logical extension of that relation," al Zayoudi said.

Total volume of non-oil trade between the nations currently stand at $21 billion. Pre-pandemic, the number of weekly flights between India and UAE stood at more than a thousand.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)