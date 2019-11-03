App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2019 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India among top 10 FDI destinations, $5 trillion economy to be reality soon: PM Modi

PM Modi also spoke about Direct Benefit Transfer, suggesting that it had helped the economy save $20 billion

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Highlighting India's economic growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 3, said the country is among the top 10 destinations for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the world.

The prime minister said that India had received $286 billion of FDI in the last five years. He was addressing a gathering at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Aditya Birla Group in Bangkok, Thailand.

India's target of becoming a $5 trillion economy will become a reality soon, PM Modi said.

Close

"This is the best time to be in India," PM Modi said, highlighting that the country has seen many success stories in the past five years.

related news

PM Modi also spoke about Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), suggesting that it had helped the economy save $20 billion.

Through DBT, the government has ended "middleman culture" and inefficiency, PM Modi added.

India is one the most "people-friendly" tax regimes, PM Modi said.

PM Modi also highlighted the improvements in infrastructure, productivity, and the Ease of Doing Business ranking.

India recently moved 14 places higher in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business ranking.

PM Modi also said he is proud of India's skilled and talented human capital, which he said, has led to a large start-up ecosystem.

"Our vision for India's development is such that it also leads to a better planet," PM Modi said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 3, 2019 09:23 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #Narendra Modi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.