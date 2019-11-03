India among top 10 FDI destinations, $5 trillion economy to be reality soon: PM Modi

Highlighting India's economic growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 3, said the country is among the top 10 destinations for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the world.

The prime minister said that India had received $286 billion of FDI in the last five years. He was addressing a gathering at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Aditya Birla Group in Bangkok, Thailand.

India's target of becoming a $5 trillion economy will become a reality soon, PM Modi said.

"This is the best time to be in India," PM Modi said, highlighting that the country has seen many success stories in the past five years.

PM Modi also spoke about Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), suggesting that it had helped the economy save $20 billion.

Through DBT, the government has ended "middleman culture" and inefficiency, PM Modi added.

India is one the most "people-friendly" tax regimes, PM Modi said.

PM Modi also highlighted the improvements in infrastructure, productivity, and the Ease of Doing Business ranking.

India recently moved 14 places higher in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business ranking.

PM Modi also said he is proud of India's skilled and talented human capital, which he said, has led to a large start-up ecosystem.