India already water stressed, sees falling per capita capacity: Nitin Gadkari

India's water availability per capita is reducing progressively due to increase in population, said Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday, and the country is already suffering water stressed conditions.

"India cannot sustain drought beyond one non-Monsoon season due to low per capita storage, and faces acute stress if any year happens to be drought hit," said the minister.

Answering a Parliament question, Gadkari said that India's average annual per capita water may reduce to 1340 cubic meters in 2025 and 1140 cubic meters in 2030. In 2001 it was measured to be 1820 cubic meters, and in 2011 it was 1545 cubic meters.