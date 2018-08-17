India allows petcoke import for use as feedstock in some industries

Usage of petcoke, a dirtier alternative to coal, in the energy hungry country has come under scrutiny due to rising pollution levels in major cities.
India on Friday allowed import of petcoke for use as feedstock in cement, lime kiln, calcium carbide and gasification industries, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said.Usage of petcoke, a dirtier alternative to coal, in the energy hungry country has come under scrutiny due to rising pollution levels in major cities. (https://bit.ly/2MyltjZ)
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 03:50 pm