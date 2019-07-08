App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 11:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India aims to cut stake in state-run firms to minimum in FY20: Source

India needed funds to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% set for this fiscal year to March 2020.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Indian government will attempt to cut its share holding in state-run companies in 2019/20 to the minimum required under the rules, a government official said, as it seeks to shore up 1.05 trillion rupees ($15.30 billion) through stake sales in the current fiscal year.

The government aims to raise 400 billion rupees from exchange-traded funds, the official told reporters. The official declined to be identified.

New Delhi will likely raise around 300 billion rupees from privatisation of state-owned companies in this fiscal year, the official said.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 11:45 am

tags #Economy #India

