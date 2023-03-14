 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India aims at deep integration in global supply chains on back of holistic infra, technology: Sumita Dawra

Meghna Mittal
Mar 14, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST

The Special Secretary in the Commerce Ministry said manufacturing and logistics are not enough to build resilient supply chains; it needs R&D, and technology too.

Representative image

India is aiming to integrate deeply with the global supply chains by focusing on bringing down logistics cost, building holistic infrastructure with planning under Gati Shakti, along with use of R&D and technology, a senior commerce ministry official said.

"Will have to look for ways to integrate better with global value chains. We aim to bring down logistics costs, build resilient supply chains, and attract investment. Gati Shakti is helping plan multi-modal connectivity across India. We have a holistic approach to building infrastructure to bring last-mile connectivity in a multi-modal manner," Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary, Commerce Ministry said at a Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) event.

The Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan is a Rs 100 lakh crore project aimed at developing holistic infrastructure in India.

Integration with global supply chains provides opportunities for growth and employment, she said.