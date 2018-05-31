India continues to be fastest-growing economy ahead of China; GDP grows 7.7% in Q4, 6.7% in FY18

The Indian economy grew 7.7 percent in January-March, the fastest in nearly two years, signaling quick turnaround aided by rapid construction activity, consumer spending and corporate investment.

The new estimates firmly cements India’s place as the fastest growing major economy, ahead of China’s 6.8 percent growth in the quarter-ended March.

For the entire fiscal year 2017-18, India grew at 6.7 percent the government said in its new estimates on Thursday, marginally higher than the 6.6 percent expansion projected in February and slowest in the last four years.

The economy saw growth rate of 5.6 percent, 6.3 percent and 7 percent in the first three quarter of 2017-18.

The central statistics office (CSO) estimates showed that Gross Value Added (GVA) grew 6.5 percent in 2017-18, slower than the previous year’s 7.1 percent. In the quarter-ended March, GVA grew at 7.6 percent, up from 6.0 percent a year ago.

GVA, which is GDP minus taxes, serves as a more realistic proxy to measure changes in the aggregate value of goods and services produced in the economy.

In the second advance estimates released in February, the CSO had estimated that growth in GVA will slow down to 6.4 percent in 2017-18 as compared with 7.1 percent a year ago.

The manufacturing sector grew 9.1 percent during the quarter-ended March from 6.1 percent growth in the same period last year and 8.5 percent in October-December. Similarly, construction witnessed massive jump of 11.5 percent from a de-growth of 3.9 percent a year ago.

“The sharp uptick in the construction GVA growth in Q4 FY2018 benefited from the trend in its inputs, such as cement and steel consumption, and activity in the infrastructure sector (including affordable housing), even as real estate and industrial capex is yet to pick up and consumer sentiment is yet to recover appreciably,” said Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist at ICRA

“What is most noticeable is the increase in the growth rate of GVA of manufacturing sector in the last two quarters of 2017-18 at 8.5 percent and 9.1 percent at constant price. We would like to believe that GST (Goods and Services Tax) has given a big boost to the industrial sector,” Finance and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia tweeted.

The national income data showed that Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), a useful metric to measure corporate investment activity, grew 14.4 percent at current prices during January-March quarter, due to 9 percent growth in capital goods. Private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) grew at 6.6 percent in 2017-18, lowest in last three years.

“PFCE growth turned around in 4QFY18 and expected to continue in 2018-19 also due to near normal monsoon and the government’s focus on infrastructure and housing,” said Devendra Pant, Chief Economist at India Ratings.

Government final consumption expenditure (GFCE) or government expenditure grew 10.9 percent in 2017-18 and 16.8 percent in quarter-ended March.

Farm sector output grew 4.5 percent in quarter ended March from 7.1 percent in the same quarter of 2016-17 and 3.1 percent in October-December. However, mining and quarrying output fell to 2.7 percent in January-March from a robust 18.8 percent a year ago.