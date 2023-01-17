India 2022/23 sugar output to fall on adverse weather: Industry official

Sugar

India is likely to produce 34.3 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, down 4% from the previous forecast, as sugar cane yields in key producing states fell due to adverse weather, a senior industry official told Reuters.

"Excessive rainfall and cloudy weather in September and October curtailed sugar cane's vegetative growth. Cane yields are lower than the last year," Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd, told Reuters.

India, the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter, had produced a record 35.9 million tonnes of sugar in the previous season ended on September 30, 2022.