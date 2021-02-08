Index-linked insurance plans likely to make a comeback in India

Index-linked insurance products (ILIPs) in life insurance may soon make a comeback in India. An Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) working group report said that ILIPs could be a good alternative to unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips).

ILIPs used to be sold in India under traditional life insurance covers but were discontinued after a regulatory decision in 2013 citing 'aggressive sales' undertaken by insurers to customers who were unaware of their pitfalls. Also, since ILIPs were unable to explicitly disclose the benefits/returns of the future, it was decided to withdraw these plans.

Typically, ILIPS are linked to an underlying index like G-Sec Index, Nifty50 index or Bond Index. Prior to being withdrawn, there were 20 ILIPs from five life insurers available in India.

In the initial phase, simple ILIPs with links to one index could be proposed. Once the industry stakeholders present their views on the working group report, IRDAI will bring out guidelines for this product category.

The working group report said that under ILIPs, insurers could have the flexibility to set a non-zero positive minimum floor and a cap on the variable rate of return irrespective of the performance of the underlying Index.

"The minimum benefit at maturity date will be the account value and in case of early death the benefit will be the sum assured /the account value subject to a minimum as required by the product regulation 2019," said the report.

The working group has suggested that ILIPs can offer a single index or combinations of indices and it may include equity indices as well.

Indices like 10-year G-Sec, MIBOR, Nifty 50 Index, Nifty 200 Index, S&P BSE 100 Index and 1-year treasury bill could be used to determine indexing for ILIPs.

However, if equity indices are included, a suitable investment strategy that might involve hedging has to be put in place, as per the report. This is for managing the minimum return guarantee on the policy account.

A regular withdrawal could be allowed, fixed at outset, from the policy account without any market value reduction.

The report said that ILIPs could be seen as a suite of products wherein greater transparency can be facilitated to the customers with respect to product structure and benefits.

Customer disclosures on ILIPs

The report said that insurers selling ILIPs could display past performance of the suggested indices (like G-Sec Index, Nifty50) and also its current returns accessible to the customers.

Further, calculators could also be made available to the policyholders which would indicate the projected future returns to the customers. Here, there would be a caveat that past performance is not necessarily an indication of future returns and also that returns may not exactly match the returns on the index to which it is linked.