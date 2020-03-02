App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 04:06 PM IST

Inculcating moral values in education important, says President Kovind

PTI @moneycontrolcom
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday emphasised the need to inculcate moral values in education as the key objective for students was not just to

acquire a degree but become a good human being.

He was addressing the 8th convocation ceremony of Guru Ghasidas Central University in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

Close

"The main objective of education is not only to get a degree but also to become a good human being. I used to say, one who is a good human and if he is a doctor, then he will be a good doctor, if he is a teacher then he will be a good teacher and if a student then he will be a good student...," he said.

A good human being can be a good husband and father, and a good woman will play the role of a good wife, mother and daughter, he added.

Learning without moral values is not beneficial for society and teachers should inculcate honesty, discipline, tolerance and respect for the law among students so that they become true citizens, he added.

"Today, India is being recognised as a modern and entrepreneurial nation, and for this all, especially our hard-working youth, deserve praise. Because of our hard-working youth, we have set up the largest startup ecosystem

and achieved success in areas from technology to space science," he said.

Chhattisgarh has a large population of tribals, the president said, and praised Guru Ghasidas Central University for spreading the light of education among them.

"I have been told Guru Ghasidas Central University is encouraging innovation in education. An 'endangered language school' has been setup in the university to preserve languages that are becoming extinct. Preserving a language is very important as it will ensure protection to our tradition and

culture," Kovind said.

"During my earlier visit to Chhattisgarh, I interacted with students of Astha Vidya Mandir (in Bastar) established for children of families affected by Naxal-violence and listened to their experiences. I saw their strength of faith and resolution," he said, adding that education would end

terror and violence.

Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were also present on the occasion. During the convocation, 74 gold medals and 76 PhD degrees were conferred on students.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 03:51 pm

