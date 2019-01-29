App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 03:40 PM IST

'Increasing the basic tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh can cheer retail investors'



Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Sunil Sharma

The government will be presenting the interim budget on February 1, the last one before the upcoming elections. While incumbent finance ministers generally do not announce major reforms that could potentially burden the next government, we expect this budget to be more populist in nature.

The government is feeling a fair bit of pressure to appease the rural electorate with national elections looming. The budget is also likely to focus on the BJP’s vision for the next five years, should the government come back to power.

With the government struggling to meet its GST collection targets, we expect a few off-balance sheet expenditures and large divestment targets for next year.

Chief Investment Officer|Sanctum Wealth Management

Further, murmurs about the 3.3 percent fiscal deficit not being sacrosanct suggest that the BJP is considering a fairly large stimulus package.

Sops for the agrarian economy:

Led by the BJP’s recent defeat in three major states, our expectations of major farm support from the Centre have further fortified. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ruled out the possibility of a national farm loan waiver, direct cash support to farmers like the Rythu Bandhu Scheme implemented by Telangana government looks like a probable template around which the package is likely to be structured.

If implemented, this will put the fiscal finances under pressure, put upward pressure on interest rates and is unlikely to be well received by bondholders.

Bridging GST collection shortfall:

GST collections in FY19 are expected to fall short of the budgeted target by Rs 1.5 trillion or 0.8 percent of GDP, as the number and proportion of taxpayers not filing GST returns has gone up during the course of 2018-2019.

Hence, in order to ensure higher GST collection in FY20, we expect strong compliance improvement measures.

Increasing the basic tax exemption limit can cheer retail investors:

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has demanded the doubling of the income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh from the current Rs 2.5 lakh.

In addition, the CII has also requested an increase in the tax deduction under section 80C to Rs 2.5 lacs from the current Rs 1.5 lakh. These measures will reduce the tax outgo and leave higher income in the hands of individuals.

With no other lucrative investment opportunity, we expect this money to flow into financial assets. The slowdown in SIPs in Dec-18 may rebound thus supporting the markets despite FII outflows.

Impacts on Markets:

With respect to markets, the government’s measures are likely to be focused on populist policies. These, in turn, will look to deliver a basic income of sorts to farmers and the rural poor.

That’s clearly a positive for consumption and for economic growth, as higher disposable income will factor back into the economy. Very simply, smaller government measures that transfer income directly to the deserving, will be welcomed by markets.

Unreasonable largess could be frowned upon by the bond markets, but the government has demonstrated alacrity in managing the levers to maintain fiscal responsibility.

While rising disposable income is a fair offset to rising cost of capital for equity investors, bond investors will demand higher premiums should the measures increase borrowing and weaken fiscal positioning.

The author is Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

